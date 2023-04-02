News and First Alert Weather App
Walk to Easter event in Merrill gives kids a chance to be creative

Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill hosts first-ever Walk to Easter event
Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill hosts first-ever Walk to Easter event(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re a little over a week away from Easter and the festivities have already commenced. Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill hosted its first-ever Walk to Easter event on Saturday.

Kids walked from station to station throughout the church to learn about biblical events. Family members were also encouraged to join in on the interactive activities.

“It’s really important for us at trinity, one of our bug mantras is that we love Merrill and we want to get the community on campus as much as possible and let the community know that we love them and god loves them too,” said Devan Arnston, the director of Christian education at Trinity Lutheran Church.

After stopping by all of the events, the kids got to leave with an Easter-themed work of art.

