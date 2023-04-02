News and First Alert Weather App
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WSAW) - Detectives from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a home in the Town of Hull Saturday night.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call Saturday evening from a man who reported arriving home to find his father and uncle both dead inside the home. The preliminary investigation has led investigators to believe the incident was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the public.

When deputies responded to the home, they found the two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene. A motive for the shooting has not been identified.

The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.

The investigation continued overnight with assistance from the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.  Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation and pending autopsies, no other information is being released at this time.

