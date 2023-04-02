News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portion of Hwy KK in Marathon County closed due to culvert collapse

Culvert collapse on Cty Rd KK
Culvert collapse on Cty Rd KK(Marathon County Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A section of County Hwy KK near the Wausau School Forest is closed because of a culvert collapse.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the road is closed to all traffic between Companion Ln and Whisper Rd to allow the Marathon County Highway Department to make repairs.

There is a posted detour using County Road N to County Road O to County Road B for southbound traffic and County Road B to County Road O to County Road N for northbound traffic.

Drivers are asked to use the detour until the repairs are completed. It is not known at this time how long those repairs may take. The sheriff’s office asks drivers to make plans to use another route for the next few days.

***Travel Advisory*** County Road KK Closure At around 12:43 pm the Marathon County Sheriff's Office was notified of a...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin
The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
First tornadoes of 2023 confirmed in southern Wisconsin
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
Winter weather causing travel issues Saturday morning
A chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most of the area. A chance of...
First Alert Weather: Expect more unsettled weather this week

Latest News

2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
Snow showers into early Sunday afternoon, otherwise breezy with clouds. More messy weather on...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Boy Scouts collect food donations
Boy Scouts collect food donations
Wausau residents tired of shoveling, eager for spring after overnight snow storm
Wausau residents tired of shoveling, eager for spring after overnight snow storm