Portion of Hwy KK in Marathon County closed due to culvert collapse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A section of County Hwy KK near the Wausau School Forest is closed because of a culvert collapse.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the road is closed to all traffic between Companion Ln and Whisper Rd to allow the Marathon County Highway Department to make repairs.

There is a posted detour using County Road N to County Road O to County Road B for southbound traffic and County Road B to County Road O to County Road N for northbound traffic.

Drivers are asked to use the detour until the repairs are completed. It is not known at this time how long those repairs may take. The sheriff’s office asks drivers to make plans to use another route for the next few days.

