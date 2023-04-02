First tornadoes of 2023 confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin (WSAW) - The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has so far confirmed at least three tornadoes that impacted Rock & Walworth Counties on Friday night, March 31 from approximately 7:45 PM to 8:10 PM. Additional storm surveys are scheduled to be done in Green County and Cambridge, where damage was reported from strong winds associated with severe storms.

While North Central Wisconsin was dealing with heavy rain and mostly garden variety storms Friday night north of a warm front, more unstable weather conditions were found in southern and southeast Wisconsin Friday night as a cold front a low pressure tracked through the region. Severe storms produced damaging winds, hail, and at least a few tornadoes to the south of the warm front, which was located near the I-90/94/39 corridor. All the tornadoes were EF-0 with max winds of around 80 mph.

The first tornado was found to have occured in Beloit (Rock County) near in the Merrill Park area just after 7:45 PM Friday. Damage was noted to numerous trees on the east side of the city in the Turtle area, crossing I-39, then dissipating in a field. The twister was on the ground for 3.8 miles and was up to 100 yards wide.

Two additional torndoes were confirmed in Walworth County just to the ENE of Sharon near the Illonis stateline and W of Como, near Lake Como. Both of these tornadoes were EF-0 with max winds of 80 mph. The twister near Sharon took place around 8 PM and was on the ground for 10.4 miles, with a max widith of 150 yards. Damage to a few barns and a number of large trees was reported as the tornado passed near the southern end of Delavan Lake. The tornado near Como occurred at 8:10 PM. It was on the ground for 6.1 miles with a max widith of one and a half football fields. Damage to a storage facility and a few uprooted trees was observed in the impacted area.

So far in 2023, there have been three tornadoes in Wisconsin and since 1950, only 20 tornadoes have recorded during the month of March.

