First Alert Weather: Another shot of snow Sunday, more unsettled weather this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the last day of the weekend along with snow showers that will lead to light accumulations from the mid-morning into the early afternon Sunday. Hold onto your hat. The week ahead will feature windy conditions, along wtih more messy winter-like weather. Rain/snow showers develop on Election Day toward midday, changing to rain in Central Wisconsin, while a wintry mix could last into Tuesday night in the Northwoods. A dynamic early spring storm will bring a risk of storms later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, accompanied by gusty winds that could be up to 50 mph at times on Wednesday and up to 45 mph on Thursday. Meantime, the search for the first 50° day continues.

Snowfall of a coating to 1" possible into Sunday early afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow showers into the midday hours Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers ending, staying breezy into Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Early sunshine sun faded to clouds in North Central Wisconsin on Sunday and snow showers will be impacting the region from about 9 AM to 2 PM as a warm front slides east through the region. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ is expected, which will make most roads wet, whlie the snow may stick to non-paved surfaces. Breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Considerable cloudiness tonight and remaining breezy withlows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds with some breaks of sun and a bit milder on Monday. Afternoon readings rising into the mid 40s to near 50.

Election Day is on Tuesday and the weather will not be cooperating if you are heading to the polls from midday into the evening. The next weather maker will be approaching the Badger State and will bring a variety of precipitation, strong winds, and varying temperatures from north to south.

Rain/snow showers moving in during the early afternoon on Election Day. (WSAW)

Rain with a wintry mix north on Election Day evening. (WSAW)

Periods of rain, chance of storms Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rain showers ending on Wednesday afternoon but windy. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph on Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Windy on Wednesday with gusts up to 50 mph expected. (WSAW)

Windy on Thursday with gusts up to 45 mph. (WSAW)

