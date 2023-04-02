Children’s festival in Merrill offers a sneak peek into summer fun

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 30 vendors from Wausau, Merrill, and Tomahawk gathered at the Smith Center for the annual Children’s Festival. Hosted by the Merrill Park and Rec department, the event gives parents and kids a sneak peek of events that will be available once summer rolls around. From face painting to throwing frisbees, the kids sure have a lot of fun activities to choose from.

“We want to show the community what we all have to offer. And as you can see, we have a lot to offer. Unfortunately, we did have a few vendors that could not make it due to the snow. But for the most part, we have quite a few,” said Dawn Smith, the recreational manager of the park and rec department.

The event also gives parents the opportunity to sign kids up for a summer playground program, where they do fun activities and go on field trips.

