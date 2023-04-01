News and First Alert Weather App
Winter weather causing travel issues Saturday morning

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Hwy 51 are impassible due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 51 from Merrill to Tomahawk are impassable.

There are also a number of disabled vehicles on Hwy 51 between Hwy J and Hwy S because of the road conditions.

Please use extreme caution if you are traveling today.

To see road conditions across the state, check the Wisconsin DOT 511 map.

