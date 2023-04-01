News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Public Works well-prepared for incoming snowstorm

Wausau Public Works snowplows stationed inside their department.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the winter storm warning, Wausau Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester believes this storm isn’t going to affect him or the department at all.

In fact, Koester is saying to bring it on.

“Today we had the guys get their wings on the graders and on the plows and wings on the loaders,” said Koester. “All the trucks have their plows on, their salt boxes on, and we’re just prepping for that today. We got everything ready to go.”

As much as we all dread the snow this late into the year, storms like this are common for early spring. The department will be getting their work started overnight before the early morning rush, even if that rush is smaller on Saturday morning. However, when you do commute, Koester encourages drivers to exercise caution.

“It’s gonna be wet and heavy, we all just have to slow down, we just got to slow down, keep your distance from the cars and truck around you, and just be careful,” added Koester. “Just be mindful of the guys, the operators out there plowing, just keep your distance and just let them guys do their jobs.”

Even with the nasty stretch of weather, the Wausau yard waste site, located at the end of Chellis Street, will open its doors for the season on Saturday at 9 a.m.

