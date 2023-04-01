Tipping etiquette and what to know before your next night out

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From restaurants to drive-thru’s, people are being asked to tip at more and more places nowadays, even if the employees are making minimum wage.

“What’s really added to the confusion now is everybody asking for tips so whether it’s your non-tipped employee for every service and so on they asking to add a tip,” said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO, Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

At most restaurants, the wait staff depends on tips. Hillmer said tips are used to balance out the difference between tipped wages and employees earning minimum wage.

Now that everybody is not leaving tips it can sometimes impact restaurants, but people are still leaving gratuities at Ciao in downtown Wausau. “Everybody makes about $3 an hour in the front of the house,” said Adam Jamgochiam, chef and owner, Ciao Restaurant Wausau. “If they don’t make $7.25 an hour, the restaurant has to kick in the rest, but I’ve never had to do that in my career so something must be going right.”

“A tipped wage and that is a wage lower than the minimum wage however the tips make up so then they can make a lot more money based on their effort and their tips that’s a very traditional method,” said Hillmer.

The standard rule for tipping can vary. but the percentage is pretty much the same. “The standard has become basically 18 to 20 percent based on good service and meals,” added Jamgochiam.

He said anything above and beyond that is considered great and really shows how the customer appreciates the service and high quality of a restaurant.

