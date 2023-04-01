News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Teacher credited with saving life of 100-year-old woman choking on cough drop

A teacher in Hawaii is credited with saving a person's life after he helped a woman who was choking on a cough drop. (Source: KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A teacher in Hawaii saved a woman from choking this week on what happened to be National Choking Awareness Day.

On Tuesday, Honolulu EMS reports that a 100-year-old woman was in her car traveling on a highway when she started choking on a cough drop.

The women’s family pulled the car to the side of the road and that’s when a quick-thinking good Samaritan rushed to help, KHNL reports.

“I just reached in and grabbed her, pulled her out of the car,” Ryan Roberts said.

Roberts, a school ceramics teacher, said he pulled over and performed abdominal thrusts on the woman.

“On the third thrust she coughed out the item and started crying,” he said.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital after the ordeal but expected to survive.

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 3,000 people died in the U.S. from choking in 2020, with about half of those deaths involving someone over the age of 74.

Roberts said he has known how to perform abdominal thrusts for 20 years but never had to use it until now.

“Minutes count when you’re not breathing. After four to six minutes you could have serious brain damage.” Jim Ireland, with Honolulu EMS, said.

Copyright 2023 KNHL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: A change to snow, heavy at times into Saturday morning
Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man convicted in infant son’s death gets life in prison without possibility of parole
Winter weather causing travel issues Saturday morning
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and...
Tornadoes kill at least 11 across Midwest and South
Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope Francis leaves hospital; ‘Still alive,’ he quips
Pope Francis embraces a couple whose daughter died on Friday night as he departs the hospital....
Pope Francis embraces couple as he leaves hospital
FILE - A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The...
After Nashville, Congress confronts limits of new gun law