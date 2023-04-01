SPASH students walkout to spread awareness of “anti-trans bills”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area Senior High students are letting their voices be heard. Students walked out of school Friday to spread awareness on bills they claim are harmful to the transgender and LGBTQ+ community.

At exactly 11:05 a.m., dozens of SPASH students walked out of their classrooms to show support for the transgender and LGBTQ+ community.

About 20 to 30 students didn’t let the damp weather stop them from the planned 15-minute protest on Friday with the goal of peacefully protesting house and senate bills they call antitrans at the forefront of their message.

“I’m out here in support of my trans and LGBTQ-plus family and friends, advocating for a more equal and accepting space,” said Aurora Schommer, a junior at SPASH.

The students expressed their disapproval of out-of-state antitrans bills while teachers and administrators stood by.

“There’s House Bill 266 and Senate Bill 184. They’re companion bills and they will criminalize providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth and requires school personnel to out transgender children to their parents which can be harmful because some parents are always supportive,” said Vanesa Guizar Meneces, a senior at SPASH.

The idea for a school walkout was inspired by a TikTok account called Queer Youth Assemble. Over 100 marches were happening across the U.S. in all 50 states. Students said some of their teachers were in support of the walkout, while others were not.

“I have some teachers who were very supportive and others that weren’t so,” said Reghan Robinson, a junior at SPASH.

The Stevens Point Area Public School District released a statement about the walkout that reads:

Our shared priority is ensuring student learning in a safe environment. While we did not organize or promote this event, we have worked closely with students, staff, and local authorities to ensure that any students who wish to exercise their freedom of speech in this way can do so in a safe environment. We will continue to operate normally while recognizing and planning for the student walkout. Students wishing to participate on or off-site during the school day are expected to follow our school attendance policies and procedures. We encourage our students who participate to engage in respectful dialogue and to recognize that they have a responsibility to make their voices heard in a manner that is peaceful and respectful.

“I’m just here today to protest with all of the allies in our community and use my voice to help bring awareness to these bills that aren’t based in fact and they’re based in bigotry,” said Grayson Loomis, a sophomore at SPASH.

The students said they’re aware that the walkout is taking away from their education.

“I think it’s important to know that a walkout shouldn’t have to happen. We shouldn’t have to be out here advocating for ourselves and our friends and family. We should be in school learning. This should not have to disrupt our education,” said Schommer.

