Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several South-Central Wisconsin counties are reporting damage from a storm system that has prompted tornado warnings across the region, county dispatchers have confirmed. To get a gauge of the extent of the damage, NBC15 News checked in with agencies across the region around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Grant County

Officials from Grant Co. said there had been multiple reports of trees downed due to the storm, but no instances of structural damage.

Green County

Officials said that they didn’t have any information about storm damage.

Iowa County

Iowa County officials confirmed structural damages and downed power lines in Rewey, a village in between Platteville and Mineral Point. Dispatchers could not say where the damage was or if there was any more storm damage that extended outside of Rewey.

Dispatchers also said that they were responding to multiple reports of downed buildings, power lines and trees throughout the county, but mostly concentrated in the south.

Jefferson County

Callers had not reported any damage from the storm, Jefferson Co. dispatch reported.

Lafayette County

Lafayette Co. officials said callers had reported buildings, power lines and trees down throughout the county during the storm.

Rock County

Officials said the Beloit area had taken the brunt of the damage during the storm, with reports of downed power lines and trees. Dispatchers also said there were reports of poles on buildings.

Walworth County

County officials were able to confirm multiple instances of downed trees and power lines, and said that there were many instances of electrical outages but did not have any specifics on where they were.

Thousands of Alliant Energy Customers are also experiencing power outages in the west, including over 1,800 customers with outages in Arena. To check outages in your area go to alliantenergy.com.

