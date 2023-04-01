News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin

Power outages
Power outages(KSLA)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people are without power in northern Wisconsin Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 20,000 customers without power across their entire service area. Many of those outages are in Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln, and Forest counties.

To see a map of the outages or to report an outage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: A change to snow, heavy at times into Saturday morning
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man convicted in infant son’s death gets life in prison without possibility of parole
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man, 84, in critical condition after vehicle found in Wausau retention pond
Joey (Left) and Sam Hauser (Right)
‘Let it fly’: How the Hauser’s philosophy has led brothers Joey and Sam to basketball success

Latest News

Winter weather causing travel issues Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: A change to snow, heavy at times into Saturday morning
Rain changing to snow in the area around midnight. Snow heavy at times overnight into Saturday...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Tipping Etiquette in 2023
Tipping Etiquette in 2023