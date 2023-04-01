Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people are without power in northern Wisconsin Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 20,000 customers without power across their entire service area. Many of those outages are in Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln, and Forest counties.

To see a map of the outages or to report an outage, click here.

