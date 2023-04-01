First Alert Weather: Windy & chilly start to April, still winter-like

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A dynamic early spring storm produced severe storms in southern Wisconsin Friday night with damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Rain and scattered storms switched to snow in North Central Wisconsin early Saturday morning, producing moderate to heavy snowfall in the northern half of the region. Snow will be winding down Saturday morning, but remaining windy. Sunshine develops by midday and sticks around for the afternoon. Another shot at snow showers Sunday morning with a warm front moving across the Northwoods. The next weather could bring rain, ending as snow showers from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Windy with clouds breaking for sunshine & chilly. (WSAW)

Windy on Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph through early afternoon. Clouds breaking for sunshine around lunchtime and mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

Gusty winds Saturday morning, up to 40 mph. (WSAW)

Gusty winds through midday on Saturday. (WSAW)

Winds will taper heading into Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Increasing clouds Sunday morning with snow showers possible from Highway 29 on north during the mid to late morning hours. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible. Breezy on Sunday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Snow showers Sunday morning in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Snow showers Sunday morning, exiting by early afternoon. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The next storm system that could impact the Badger State may bring more in the way of rain to the region from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. There is a chance of storms as well. Highs on Tuesday in the low to mid 40s. As low pressure tracks to the NE on Wednesday, chilly air would wrap back into the region with snow showers possible during the afternoon on Wednesday. Morning highs around 40, dropping back into the low 30s for the afternoon.

Highs will be running mostly below average in the next few days. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s Thursday, while the mid 40s on Friday.

