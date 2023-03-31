Wausau Chamber of Commerce staying on track with train depot renovations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Chamber of Commerce is right on track with renovations for its new home in the historical Train Depot.

Sitting next to the Wisconsin River, the chamber hopes the 124-year-old building will help communities and businesses thrive. It’s been under construction for quite some time now, but they’ve been chugging along and aim to be done by the middle of June.

President of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce Dave Eckmann said, “We purchased this depot. Where we belong as a Chamber of Commerce, right at the gateway of the community and really creating a vibrancy on Clarke Island for the 21st century. The public is welcome to come in here and take a look at this depot — we love showing people so they appreciate the history here.”

The second building they preserved and will be renovating is the WPS Powerhouse. The historic building was saved by the Chamber of Commerce from demolition.

Renovations for the preserved building will begin this summer, but before the chamber could begin renovating the Powerhouse, they first had to buy the Train Depot. The Powerhouse was built in 1904 and the chamber said that preserving its history is important for helping the community thrive.

“This is really where the city’s business economy started,” added Eckmann. “We now have about 2.7, nearly 3 acres of opportunity. What we plan to do is transform this into a campus, a park-like environment where the public can come and enjoy.”

Clarke Island is home to not only the Train Depot and Powerhouse but also a kayak course and places to fish.

