Upcoming ballot to determine future of Adams-Friendship School District

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - This spring ballot is going to be a lot more meaningful for the students, parents, and staff of the Adams-Friendship School District as the entire existence of the district is up in the air.

A referendum on the ballot would decide on whether millions of dollars of funding will be used for the district, or if it will have to shut down. The school district has a $12 million operational referendum on the April 4 ballot. The district needs the money in order simply remain open following years of stagnant funding coming from the state.

“The funding formula has been in place for 30 years. If you were a low-spending school district 30 years ago, you are still a low-revenue school district today. It’s created winners and losers in the funding formula,” said Adams-Friendship District Administrator Tom Wermuth.

Parents have voiced their concern just as much, saying a closure would leave 1,300 students needing to find alternative ways to get their education. The Dean of Students at Adams-Friendship Middle School added that the community could turn into a ghost town.

The district had a similar referendum on the ballot in November, but it didn’t pass.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.