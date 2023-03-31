News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Upcoming ballot to determine future of Adams-Friendship School District

(MGN Online)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - This spring ballot is going to be a lot more meaningful for the students, parents, and staff of the Adams-Friendship School District as the entire existence of the district is up in the air.

A referendum on the ballot would decide on whether millions of dollars of funding will be used for the district, or if it will have to shut down. The school district has a $12 million operational referendum on the April 4 ballot. The district needs the money in order simply remain open following years of stagnant funding coming from the state.

“The funding formula has been in place for 30 years. If you were a low-spending school district 30 years ago, you are still a low-revenue school district today. It’s created winners and losers in the funding formula,” said Adams-Friendship District Administrator Tom Wermuth.

Parents have voiced their concern just as much, saying a closure would leave 1,300 students needing to find alternative ways to get their education. The Dean of Students at Adams-Friendship Middle School added that the community could turn into a ghost town.

The district had a similar referendum on the ballot in November, but it didn’t pass.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Police Chief releases new details about Tuesday’s large response
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax
First Alert Weather Day through Saturday morning for a variety of precipitation, risk of heavy...
First Alert Weather Day: Through Saturday morning for snow/ice, rain, storms & risk of heavy snowfall
Dylan North, 26
Former Greenwood High School gets jail, probation in child sexual assault case

Latest News

Debate to be next Antigo Mayor
Antigo mayoral candidates hold debate as election nears
Debate to be the next Antigo Mayor
Debate to be the next Antigo Mayor
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first...
Boston routs Milwaukee in battle of East’s top two teams
First Alert Weather Day through Saturday morning for a variety of precipitation, risk of heavy...
First Alert Weather Day: Through Saturday morning for snow/ice, rain, storms & risk of heavy snowfall