Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

