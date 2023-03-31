Scouting for Food collection drive pick-up is Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scouts from the Samoset Council will return to area neighborhoods on Saturday, April 1 to collect bags of food for their annual food drive.

Cubmaster Kevin Townshend and his sons Brenden and Bryce joined Sunrise 7 on last week to talk about the importance of the service project.

“Scouting for food is an annual initiative, that Samoset Council and other councils around the country do to collect food for people who don’t have the resources to get their own food and help fight food insecurity,” explained Kevin Townshend.

He said items that don’t need refrigeration are the best to collect. They’re also asking people to avoid items in glass jars for safety reasons.

Bags should be filled with non-perishable food donations. Scouts then head to their local food pantry or church to drop them off. The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau is one drop-off location.

Samoset Council partners with over 50 food pantries in 13 counties. Last year, Scouts collected more than 42,000 pounds of food. Not only does this project help to fill a need in local communities, but it also teaches young boys and girls the importance of giving back to their community.

The Wisconsin Rapids area Scouting for Food service project will start at a later date on Saturday, April 15. Scouts in this area will pick up the food donations on Saturday, April 22.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.