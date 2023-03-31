Marshfield mayor seeks residents to serve on city boards, committees, and commissions

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield and Mayor Lois TeStrake are seeking city residents to serve on boards, commissions, and committees for the City of Marshfield.

These positions are mostly comprised of volunteer citizens appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Common Council. With the dedication of the many volunteers who serve and contribute countless hours, the City can offer all the wonderful services. These volunteers help make the City of Marshfield a great place to live, work and play.

Currently, the City of Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is seeking city residents to serve on the following:

Two Marshfield citizens to be on the Plan Commission

One Marshfield citizen to be on the Board of Zoning Appeals

One Marshfield citizen to be on the Board of Review

One Marshfield citizen to be on the Committee on Aging

One Marshfield citizen to be on the Communications Committee

One Marshfield citizen to be on the Ethics Board

You must submit a letter to the Office of the Mayor, located in Marshfield City Hall at 207 W. 6th St., stating your qualifications and reasons for wanting to serve on any of the appointments listed above. A letter must be received by Thursday, April 13.

Mayor TeStrake will provide the names of her appointments to the Common Council for approval at the city’s annual organizational meeting on April 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

