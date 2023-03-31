News and First Alert Weather App
‘Let it fly’: How the Hauser’s philosophy has led Joey and Sam to basketball success

The confident shooting mindset has helped the Hauser develop an identity on the court
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks were not having a good time Thursday night. The Boston Celtics blew them out 140-99.

But on the other end of that result was Stevens Point native Sam Hauser, who is starting to find his footing in the NBA.

“I dreamt of being here, and to be here and actually succeeding and doing well is really special,” Hauser said.

Watching him from the stands was his brother Joey, whose season with Michigan State recently ended. Last week, Sam was seen attending Joey’s Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament. With Joey’s season over, the brother took the rare opportunity to see Sam in action.

“It’s a dream. Sam will tell you that, I will tell you that. We dreamed about this, I never thought it would actually be a real thing that he would be in this,” Joey said.

Sam has found his home on the NBA stage by following the Hauser philosophy.

“Just let it fly.”

Using that motto, Sam is shooting 41.8% from three-point range while averaging 15.7 minutes per game in his first full season in the NBA.

“Shoot it with confidence. Numbers don’t lie,” Sam said.

“I can break it down to the basic fundamentals if we need to just to reevaluate where I am. But overall, just keep letting it fly and shooting with confidence has been big for me.”

The exact same thing Joey said their dad, Dave, texts him before every game.

“Our dad has kinda been our shooting coach, it’s always just been our thing. Have confidence in the shot and keep shooting,” Joey said.

Joey took that advice to the tune of a career season at Michigan State, averaging a career-best 14.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from three-point range.

As Joey works towards making a final decision on his future, which he says he’s still undecided between returning to college for another season or turning pro, Sam, is knocking down threes while sitting courtside with guys like Blake Griffin. Inspiration as Joey hopes to take that next step.

”Obviously, I want to play in the NBA. And hopefully, I’ve done enough to get to that level. Definitely, just being on that same court again with him would be awesome,” Joey said.

