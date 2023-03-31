News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR seeks public comment for Rib Mountain PFAS funding

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Friday that the Rib Mountain Sanitary District is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.

The project includes the installation of a treatment system for the removal of PFAS.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project by April 14 to:

Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, chance of storms to heavy snow into Saturday morning
Michael Hanson, 63
Wausau Police ask for public’s help locating man last seen Monday
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man, 84, in critical condition after vehicle found in Wausau retention pond
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, chance of storms to heavy snow into Saturday morning
Scammers use cryptocurrency machines to scam people out of thousands.
Scammers in Wood County using crypto machines to extort money
DNR asking public to enroll in hunter education courses, volunteer instructors
City of Marshfield
Marshfield mayor seeks residents to serve on city boards, committees, and commissions