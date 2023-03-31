Antigo mayoral candidates hold debate as election nears

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates running for the mayor of Antigo held a debate at Northcentral Technical College for about an hour in front of a packed crowd Thursday night.

Mayor Bill Brandt has served Antigo since 2009. Under his watch, he said economic development and downtown businesses have flourished, “With a grant that has been very successful to bring our stores up to date, we have a lot fewer empty storefronts now than we did four years ago.”

“We need to first change that reputation so we are able to actively go out and recruit people and bring them to a thriving community instead of one that suffers from that reputation,” said candidate Terry Brand. “We are lacking a long-range plan of where we are going to grow the community, things are just scattered all around town.”

The city’s perceived crime reputation is something both are paying attention to.

“We have a great police force, great sheriffs department they take care of the crime we have drugs like everybody else but we aren’t the drug capital of the north,” said Mayor Brandt.

When asked what needs to be done, voters gave a lengthy list. Many are asking for input on community decisions be made by non-elected officials. Others want to see street conditions improved and a long-term plan for road and garbage improvements.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.