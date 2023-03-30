YMCA coming to Park Falls through grant as part of YMCA of the Northwoods

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Board of Directors of the YMCA of the Northwoods unanimously approved a letter of intent to purchase Park Falls City Hall as the site for the new YMCA branch on Tuesday. The Board’s approval followed a unanimous recommendation from the Park Falls YMCA Steering Committee.

The funding of nearly $5.7 million was received by the City of Park Falls and the YMCA of the Northwoods along with private donors. YMCA leaders are seeking an additional $2.4 million from community fundraising and other sources to complete the project.

“We’re delighted to move forward with a location in the heart of the City of Park Falls,” said Allie Plessner, a co-chair of the Park Falls YMCA Steering Committee. “This site will be easily accessible to our community members and have excellent exposure on Highway 13, the major roadway in our city.”

“We look forward to reinventing a well-known building in town for an exciting new purpose,” added Steering Committee co-chair Paul Rybak. “By using this building as part of our vision for the future Park Falls YMCA, we will benefit from substantial savings to the construction costs for the project.”

Plans for developing conceptual and schematic drawings for the facility, including cost modeling, are currently underway.

“Our team is so impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment of the Park Falls community to bringing a YMCA branch to the area,” said YMCA of the Northwoods Interim CEO Fred Hauser. “Seeing partners come together to build momentum for this project has been special to watch. The progress behind the Park Falls YMCA is already a success, one that will only intensify once the facility is open to the public.”

“Extending the services of the YMCA of the Northwoods to the greater Park Falls area has been a goal of our organization for a long time,” said YMCA of the Northwoods Chief Volunteer Officer Jake Weinand. “Today’s news is an exciting step toward making this goal come to fruition.”

Construction on the new facility is tentatively planned to begin in fall 2023. The project is projected to be completed in December 2024.

