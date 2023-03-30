News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin men’s hockey hires Mike Hastings as next head coach

Hastings spent the last 11 seasons as head coach at Minnesota State-Mankato
(WBAY)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers have tabbed Mike Hastings to be their next men’s hockey coach the school announced Thursday. Hastings takes over for Tony Granato, who was fired earlier this month.

Hastings comes over from Minnesota State-Mankato, where he spent the last 11 seasons. With the Mavericks, Hastings 299-109-25, having made it to two Frozen Fours (2021, 2022).

The Badgers finished 13-23 this year, their second straight losing season.

