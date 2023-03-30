Wisconsin men’s hockey hires Mike Hastings as next head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers have tabbed Mike Hastings to be their next men’s hockey coach the school announced Thursday. Hastings takes over for Tony Granato, who was fired earlier this month.

Hastings comes over from Minnesota State-Mankato, where he spent the last 11 seasons. With the Mavericks, Hastings 299-109-25, having made it to two Frozen Fours (2021, 2022).

The Badgers finished 13-23 this year, their second straight losing season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.