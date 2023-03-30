News and First Alert Weather App
As winter moratorium ends, Wis. residents reminded of energy assistance programs

With Wisconsin’s annual winter moratorium nearing the end, state officials are urging people to take advantage of energy assistance programs.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Wisconsin’s annual winter moratorium nearing the end, state officials are urging people to take advantage of energy assistance programs.

The winter moratorium, which ends on April 15, prevents customers from the disconnection of their utility service.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Administration said although the moratorium is ending, Wisconsinites aren’t alone. The entities urge those struggling to keep the heat on to apply to the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), a program that helps eligible households with heating and electric bills.

“Yes, there have been some pricing concerns and it’s been a cold winter, right? With that cold weather energy usage goes up, so we know some of those bills can be a bit of a challenge for our customers and these funds can help them out,” Manager of Credit Collections at Alliant Energy Veronica Stober said.

Alliant Energy said over 200,000 Wisconsin households received support through WHEAP last year.

“It can really be a life changer for customers, especially those ones who are struggling and budgets are, you know, a little bit tight, it’s something that make a difference in a life,” Stober said.

In addition to WHEAP, Stober said Alliant Energy has a Hometown Care Energy Fund, a charitable fund that shareholders, employees, and customers contribute to in an attempt to help fellow Wisconsinites. Stober added those who are struggling to pay their utility bills should also ask about payment arrangements. For more information on energy assistance programs, visit: https://www.alliantenergy.com/eaoptions.

