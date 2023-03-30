Wausau Police ask for public’s help locating man last seen Monday
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is public for their help to locate a man last seen on Monday.
Police say Michael Lee Hanson, 63, was last seen leaving his home on the eastside of Wausau. He does not have a vehicle or cell phone. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black pants. He is known to frequent bars and parks.
If you have any information on the location Hanson, call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.
