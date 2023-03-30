Student competition will help name book publisher’s new mascot

STEVENS POINTS, WI (WSAW) - Worzalla Publishing in Stevens Point is asking for the community’s help in naming its new mascot.

This is the first mascot for Worzalla. March is National Reading Month. The publisher says it’s the perfect time to reveal the mascot, a big blue book. Worzalla believes it is important to encourage reading in the community, and decided to promote some healthy competition and let Portage County Schools decide the name.

A teacher representing a classroom can submit entries to the Worzalla Mascot Naming Competition by emailing the following criteria to readmore@worzalla.com with the following information: the classroom’s suggested name for the mascot along with a brief explanation of why it’s the best name for the book mascot, the full name of the teacher for the classroom, and teacher’s grade and name of the school.

The winner of the competition will have a pizza party for their whole class and will receive free books, and a $250,000 donation toward school supplies.

“Giving back to the community has been a long-standing commitment that Worzalla has had. We participate in a number of community events throughout the course of the year, so this is one more opportunity,” said Vice President of Human Resources Brianne Petruzalek.

The Worzalla Mascot Name Entries are due by Friday, March 31.

Finalists will be announced on Worzalla’s Facebook page on April 7, where a round of public voting will determine the winning name for the mascot.

