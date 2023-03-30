Spencer’s Hunter Luepke showcases his skills at NDSU’s Pro Day

FARGO, ND. (WSAW) - Spencer native Hunter Luepke worked out in front of NFL scouts for the first time at North Dakota State’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Luepke returned to the field for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in November, ending his season. He attended the NFL Combine but only to conduct interviews, electing to pullout of drills.

“It was exciting to get back on the field and strap the cleats on,” Luepke said. “Wish I had pads on today so I could show them a little more, but getting out here and doing all these drills in front of NFL Scouts, it was awesome.”

He says he was medically cleared in mid-February, targeting the pro day once he got the green light.

Luepke displayed impressive numbers, with a verticle jump of 36 1/2 inches and a 40-yard dash of 4.56 seconds. Leupke is a 6-foot-1 and 235 pound fullback, making the numbers all the more impressive.

“I had to wait a long time, it seemed like forever,” Luepke said. “But I’m glad I got to do it here.”

Luepke is projected to be a sixth or seventh round draft pick, depending on the publication’s mock draft. He is listed as the top fullback available on most lists, but he is not overly concerned about his projection until draft day comes around.

”First thing that was on my mind was pro day. Interviews, stuff like that. Once all that stuff is over, I’ll be asking but not until then.” Luepke said.

“Not done yet.”

Luepke says he will continue to workout in an effort to better his draft position before ultimately working to stick with an NFL team, whether he gets drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent.

”Every little guy’s dream when he’s growing up is to be an NFL football player,” Luepke said. “I’m just one step closer to achieving my dream. Being out here to compete with all the guys out here today for one last time, possibly, it was something special.”

The NFL Draft will be from April 27-29. Round 1 will be on April 27, rounds 2-3 will be on April 28 and rounds 3-7 will be on April 29.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.