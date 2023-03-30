News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Nekoosa

(KOLO)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Nekoosa.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 251 Hwy 251 13 South for the Wednesday, March 29 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (4-9-24-46-66) plus the Powerball (7).

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax
Merrill Police Chief releases new details about Tuesday’s large response
Dylan North, 26
Former Greenwood High School gets jail, probation in child sexual assault case
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation

Latest News

Clouds thicken with snow/mix developing and moving north into tonight. A change to rain showers...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Michael Hanson, 63
Wausau Police ask for public’s help locating man last seen Monday
Paxten Jeremy (middle) harvested his first turkey on his family farm in Maries County on...
2023 youth turkey hunt to be held April 15-16
Festival of Arts happening April 2 in Plover
Festival of Arts to feature more than 50 artists this Sunday in Plover