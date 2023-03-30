Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Nekoosa.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 251 Hwy 251 13 South for the Wednesday, March 29 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (4-9-24-46-66) plus the Powerball (7).

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

