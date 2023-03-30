News and First Alert Weather App
Northcentral Wisconsin veterans commemorate 50 years since Vietnam War ended

(Annette Giachino)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 50 years since American troops withdrew from fighting in southeast Asia. Though many may not speak on it much, they likely remember the war like it was yesterday.

Nearly 57,000 of the 2.7 million Americans who fought in the war were from Wisconsin. Wednesday, a handful of them visited the veteran monument on the campus of Northcentral Technical College to remember those who lost their lives in Vietnam.

U.S. Air Force veteran Don Kozlowski said, “We try to remember them and not to forget anybody. These are just the ones from the NTC service area, but there are many of them from the area who are still alive. Some have passed away. Every year we try to do something to keep the veterans — that we still remember them.”

This is the third straight year Kozlowski and his friends have come together on this day to pay their respects.

