Man, 84, in critical condition after vehicle found in Wausau retention pond

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An 84-year-old man is in critical condition after his vehicle was found in a retention pond.

Wausau Police said around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a caller reported a partially submerged vehicle in a pond on Aspirus property.  Officers and fire personnel responded.  

The driver was removed from the vehicle by rescue crews. The man was transported to the emergency room.

Captain Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department, video showed the vehicle proceeding slowly onto the frozen pond at about 6:06 a.m. before breaking through. 

Graham explained it is unknown at this time whether a medical emergency, disorientation, or some other factor contributed to the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

