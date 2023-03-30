First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Thursday evening into Saturday morning due to a complex weather system bringing snow, ice, and thunderstorms to North Central Wisconsin. A lifting low pressure system arrives Thursday, pushing a warm front through the state, pushing highs near 40 Thursday and Friday. The frontal system will trigger widespread precipitation for much of the state. The type of precipitation will vary in different parts.

A band of snow will track towards Central Wisconsin after 3 PM Thursday. The evening commute home Thursday could feature snowy and slippery roads. We’ll see the band of snow lifting north, and settling over the Northwoods for the evening and overnight hours. This will then allow for a band of freezing rain to develop and center itself over the HWY 29 corridor Thursday evening. With temperatures warmer further south, expect mostly rain showers to occur for those around the HWY 10 corridor and south. A few non-severe thunderstorms possible in these parts overnight. Thunderstorms that do develop will allow for periods of localized heavy rainfall.

Between a tenth to quarter inch of ice could try to accumulate Thursday night into Friday morning. Any sort of ice accumulations overnight will lead and cause travel delays, hazards for the Friday morning commute, especially for areas surrounding the HWY 29 corridor. Expect accumulating snow for much of the Northern half of the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow accumulations North of HWY 64 between 2-4 inches. Lesser amounts south, between a trace up to 2 inches. Regardless of precipitation types, the entire region will experience messy travel weather Friday morning.

Widespread precipitation will continue throughout Friday. A null in precipitation is possible in parts mid-morning Friday. But additional rounds for freezing rain will be possible north of HWY 29 Friday morning and afternoon with possible snow accumulations over the far north. Rain showers south of HWY 29 or HWY 10, picking up during the mid to late afternoon as potential thunderstorms featuring heavy rainfall. Another tenth to quarter inch of additional ice to accumulate during the timeframe of Friday afternoon and evening. Friday evening commute can become hazardous as well due to additional round for ice.

A cold front swipes through late Friday into Saturday, which will usher in colder air. This will push in widespread heavy snowfall Friday night into Saturday morning, tracking northwest to southeast.

Snow accumulations will be higher over the snowbelts of Northern Wisconsin, anywhere from 9-12 inches due to lake effect. Dropping further south, between HWY 29 and HWY 8, snow accumulations between 5-9 inches. Along and south of the HWY 29 corridor, snow amounts between 3-5 inches.

