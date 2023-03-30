Festival of Arts to feature more than 50 artists this Sunday in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - People looking for something to do this weekend won’t want to miss the 49th Stevens Point Area Festival of the Arts will be held Sunday, April 2.

The event showcases art from 51 professional artists from around the county. Jessie Fritsch is the FoA Council Chair and one of the artists. She said a big change this year is the new location.

“It was at UWSP for many, many years. Due to COVID, we had to move it to Plover at a new space called Artists and Fare,” said Fritsch.

She also said there is about 10 more artists than they had last year.

Fritsch said each artist will have a mini gallery set-up. People will have the chance to buy art and meet the artists. Fritsch said there is a wide variety of art including paintings, sculptures, ceramic leather, printmaking and much more.

In addition to buying and seeing art, there will be an art raffle. It’s artwork donated by exhibiting artists and some local businesses.

“That money is used to go back into our community and it’s for art education and local art organizations. We also have a kid’s art zone. And we have a judge that looks at all the artists and awards six ribbons and cash awards for artists,” said Fritsch.

Admission is free. The Stevens Point Area Festival of the Arts is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue is located at 1800 Plover Road, in Plover.

