Brewers fall to Cubs on Opening Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers began their 2023 season with an Opening Day loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs Thursday afternoon 4-0 at Wrigley Field.

Corbin Burnes got his second straight nod as Milwaukee’s Opening Day starter. While the game started off with two scoreless innings for the former Cy Young Award winner, the third inning did him in. Burnes allowed four runs in the third, all earned as the Cubs grabbed the first runs of the game. Dansby Swanson’s base hit got the scoring starting, before a throwing error brought in another. Trey Mancini and Yan Gomes would also drive in runs in the inning, giving Chicago a 4-0 lead after three.

Neither team would add more runs to their totals, as the Brewers finished with just four hits on the afternoon. Milwaukee finished 0-5 on the game with runners in scoring position. William Contreras, Brice Turang and Brian Anderson all had hits in their Brewers’ debuts. For Turang, it was his first-career MLB hit.

Burnes finished the day with a loss, tossing five innings, and giving up four runs, all earned on four hits and three walks. He ended up striking out three in the effort.

Milwaukee is off Friday before continuing their series at Chicago Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 1:20 p.m.

