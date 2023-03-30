Agencies who helped convict John Sarver of murder talk about the process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The agencies who helped solve Eleanor Roberts’s cold case are sharing what it took to get John Sarver convicted of murder after nearly 40 years.

Teamwork was the biggest key in the case from law enforcement to lawyers and Eleanor Roberts’ family.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wood County Sheriff’s Office said convicting Sarver took more than just them to solve this case. It took the collaboration of multiple agencies and passion.

“It’s about the Roberts family. It’s unfortunate to wait almost 40 years, but justice was served,” said Sheriff Shawn Becker, of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1984, Eleanor Roberts was brutally murdered in Wood County. Her killer, John Sarver, remained free for 36 years after her death. ”There wasn’t a lot of technology available at that time for law enforcement,” said Shane Heiser, a special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office had to reach out to other agencies to help solve the case.

”You have to look for the assistance of other departments. You know, whether it’s law enforcement, crime lab, or department of justice. It starts almost immediately,” said Sheriff Becker.

A key piece of evidence helped tie Sarver to the murder, but it wasn’t enough to put Sarver behind bars. “Investigator Levandusky processed that scene and probably, I believe, pulled the biggest, strongest piece of evidence. That John Sarvers palm print in the bathroom where Eleanor was discovered,” said Becker.

Although years went by, investigators never gave up on the case. ”So the passion of working in this investigation, from the state until the conviction, never changed. What changed were individuals working on the case,” said Becker.

Heiser added, ”The first thing we did was look at all the evidence, looked at the 5-6,000 pages of reports that were done over the years, and then we met with all the investigators who had worked the case.”

Becker said it was the teamwork and requests to the state that put Sarver behind bars for good, ”It came down to the attorney general’s office getting involved in the investigation and the prosecution of this.”

”The family believed in DCI, they believed in Wood County, and have continued to for over 38 years. It meant a lot to us,” said Heiser.

Currently, John Sarver remains behind bars. His attorney believes in Sarver’s innocence and plans to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.