2023 youth turkey hunt to be held April 15-16

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR wants to remind families, mentors, and young hunters there’s still time to plan for the 2023 youth turkey hunt going on statewide April 15-16.

Each year, the youth turkey hunt gives hunters under 16 the opportunity to gain valuable hunting experience and feel the excitement of turkey season before the regular season begins.

The wild turkey is one of Wisconsin’s wildlife management success stories. A key part of the success of the wild turkey management program can be attributed to hunters purchasing the Wild Turkey Stamp, which provides vital financial support for future opportunities for turkey management and hunting in Wisconsin.

What’s Needed To Participate?

Youth hunters must have a spring turkey license, stamp, and valid harvest authorization for any period. All of these are available online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or in person at DNR service centers and license agents around the state. Additionally, youth hunters must have completed hunter education or participated in the mentored hunting program to be eligible for the youth turkey hunt.

To participate in the mentored hunting program, youth must be accompanied by a qualified adult of 18 years of age or older, and the adult may not accompany more than two youth hunters at one time. More information on mentoring a hunter is available on our Mentored Hunting webpage.

The list of requirements to participate in the youth turkey hunt are available on the Youth Hunts webpage.

Full regulations, harvest registration information, and other helpful turkey hunting information can be found on the DNR Turkey Hunting and Management webpage.

Harvest Authorizations And Registration

Youth hunters may use a harvest authorization for any period during the youth hunt weekend, but they must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization. Harvest authorizations not filled during the youth hunt may be filled during the regular hunting season in the zone indicated.

Harvest registration remains a critical component of wildlife population management, and turkey registration is mandatory, including during the youth hunt. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734. Hunters will need the number on their harvest authorization to register their turkey.

More information on the 2023 spring turkey hunting regulations can be found in the Wisconsin Hunting Regulations. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the Turkey Hunting in Wisconsin FAQ webpage.

