2023 area Easter egg hunt guide

(WSAW) - Several central Wisconsin communities have planned Easter egg hunts and other kid-friendly celebrations for the first and second weekends in April. Little ones may also have the chance to meet the Easter bunny.

ANTIGO

The annual City Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8 from 10-10:30 a.m. at City Park. There will be 4,000 eggs. Pictures with the bunny start at 9:15 a.m. Parents will need to bring their own cameras. The park is located at 200 Aurora Street. City Park East and West are divided into different age divisions (crawlers & new walkers, 3-5, and 6-8).

MARSHFIELD

Christ Lutheran Chruch in Marshfield will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. There will be a puppet show followed by an egg hunt. It starts at 10 a.m. in the gym. After the introduction, the kids will be released to find their share of 1200 eggs. Each child will also receive a small prize. Ages 2 - 3rd grade are welcome. The church is located at 1208 W 14th St, in Marshfield.

MERRILL

Easter Egg Hunt for Adults & Kids at Sawmill Brewing Company to be held Saturday, April 8 at noon. Sawmill Brewing is located at 1110 E. 10th Street.

MOSINEE

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Mosinee will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Organizers have 2,500 eggs stuffed with candy around our campus. Participants will receive the Easter Story of Jesus, Easter activities and coloring pages, and age-appropriate crafts. Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. The church is located at 2001 Jackson Street in Mosinee.

SCHOFIELD

Covenant Community Presbyterian Church will host Eggstravaganza 2023 on Saturday, April 1 from 8-11 a.m. A pancake breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m., timed egg hunts are at 9 and 10. Click here to register. There will also be a petting zoo, crafts, activities and a goodie bag. The church is located 1806 Weston Ave, in Schofield.

STEVENS POINT

The Downtown Stevens Point Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Mathias Mitchell Public Square Main Street Historic District. This year it will take place on “The Square” in downtown Stevens Point. There are 3 age categories for kids 8 and under. Ages 3 and under will begin at 10 a.m. with older children to follow. Easter Eggs are stuffed with treats including candy, coupons for local businesses, and slips to receive bikes and Easter baskets. Click here for more information.

The Stevens Point FFA is hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt at SPASH on Sunday, April 2. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. in the main entrance to SPASH. The egg hunt will be held outside in the practice fields starting at 11:15 a.m. There will be 3 age groups: 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. The eggs will be filled with candy, novelty items and coupons from local businesses. Click here for more information.

WAUSAU

2nd Annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at Marathon Park. Will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 9-11 a.m. The Kiwanis Club of Wausau and Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry have created this egg hunt for kids of all ages and will be adding in fun arts and crafts as well as a traditional Easter egg hunt. Ages 6 & Under will start at 10 am, ages 7 & Older will start at 10:15 am. Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave.

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Celebration for Kids at Willow Springs Garden. The event is Saturday, April 8 from 10-1 p.m. Click here for full details. Willow Springs is located at 5480 Hillcrest Drive in Wausau.

Thrive Church will host its Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids will hunt for prize-filled eggs. Egg hunts are scheduled every 30 mins from 9 a.m. to noon. There will also be crafts, bounce houses, snacks, petting zoo and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there. Click here for more information.

St Paul’s United Church Of Christ will host breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 8-11 a.m. Egg hunt participants must be registered by 9 a.m. Prizes include candy, stuffed animals, toys, and Easter baskets. The church is located at 426 Washington Street.

