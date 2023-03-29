Wausau West track and field wins invitional

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West track and field won their Wausau West Boys Small School Invitational 2023 as the hosts with a score of 147.5. Medford, Newman, Colby, Loyal, Athens and Faith Christian Academy were able to get action indoors in the Wausau West Field House for the 2023 Wausau West Boys Small School Invitational.

Wausau West’s Kargie Cooper took home the top prize in the triple jump, leading the field with a jump of 38′5″. Newman’s Thomas Bates was right behind him with a jump of 38′ 3.25.″

In the pole vaults, Gage Losiweicz and Ryan Peel each tied with vaults of 12′6″. Athens’ Kyle Schreiner, Wausau West’s Matthew Monnot and Wausau West’s Jack Saari finished behind them.

Finally, in the 200-meter hurdles, Wausau West’s Joe Jaroski won the event with a time of 30.27 seconds. Wausau West had three of the top four finishers in the event.

