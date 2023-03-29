News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau City Council discusses phase four of Athletic Park improvements

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council discussed approving plans Tuesday evening for Athletic Park where the Wausau Woodchucks play.

Members unanimously approved phase four renovations which include new temporary and permanent parking spaces to be used during games. Designated crosswalks would also be added to improve fan safety. The city plans to begin grading and graveling parking areas by May 15.

The city is expected to finish the entirety of phase four by May 1, 2027, which will see the completion of 150 new permanent parking lots.

The most recent renovations came in 2021 when the new concession stands and seating along the first base line were completed. The stadium has served many purposes since it was built in 1936.

Athletic Park Parking
Athletic Park Parking(City of Wausau)

