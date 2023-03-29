News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau City Council discusses approval of Scott Street fencing project

(wsaw)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After taking a tour today, the plan to install fencing under the Scott Street Bridge is moving forward. The project was approved and funded last year in partnership with Wisconsin Public Works.

Wausau Public Works has asked the City Council to carry over the funding this year. The main concern for the community is the homeless population who live by the bridge.

Community members spoke about the city’s homeless population at the Wausau City Council meeting Tuesday night. One person advised that the city should either leave the people alone until there is a plan set up to house the people or set up a safe zone camping area similar to what La Crosse has established.

The council will need a two-thirds majority vote to pass carrying over the $40,000.

