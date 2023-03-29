News and First Alert Weather App
Rothschild, Weston to hold public input meeting regarding improvements to Weston Avenue

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A public information meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 to discuss improvements Weston Avenue. Plans call for a compact roundabout at the intersection of Alderson Street and Weston Avenue.

The villages of Rothschild and Weston have entered into an agreement to jointly complete the reconstruction of Weston Avenue. Weston Avenue from Alderson Street to Birch Street is a roadway that is half Rothschild’s and half Weston’s jurisdiction.

Last year, the villages were awarded a $733,463.03 grant for the street reconstruction and new construction of a multi-use pedestrian way on Weston Avenue from Alderson Street to Birch Street. The village’s contracted with MSA where they submitted an application for funding assistance on behalf of both village’s jointly for WisDOT Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary and Municipal Street Improvement Supplemental Program within the Local Roads Improvement Program.

A public input meeting will be held Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall in the Community Room in Rothschild.

The Village of Weston will also be adding new water and sewer mains in the Weston Avenue project boundary. Weston will also be replacing their existing watermain under Alderson Street from Weston Avenue to Summit Avenue and on Summit Avenue from Alderson Street to Wall Street.

The Weston Avenue portion of the project will be a complete reconstruction project including new watermain, sanitary main, storm main, drain tile, muti-use pedestrian path, street, curb and gutter, and driveway approaches.

