Public invited to Spencer library to create card for Honor Flight veterans

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - People are invited to the Spencer Library on Wednesday evening to make cards for veterans who will be on upcoming Honor Flights. The event is March 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

People can create thank-you cards and letters. The mail is distributed on the plane during the journey as part of the traditional mail call.

All paper crafting supplies will be provided. No registration is required. The Marathon County Public Library - Spencer Branch is located at 105 S Park St. in Spencer.

