News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Public invited to Spencer library to create card for Honor Flight veterans

Honor Flight mail call file
Honor Flight mail call file(Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - People are invited to the Spencer Library on Wednesday evening to make cards for veterans who will be on upcoming Honor Flights. The event is March 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

People can create thank-you cards and letters. The mail is distributed on the plane during the journey as part of the traditional mail call.

All paper crafting supplies will be provided. No registration is required. The Marathon County Public Library - Spencer Branch is located at 105 S Park St. in Spencer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Teen found safe in Wood County following search using K9 and drones
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms

Latest News

7 Things You Need 2 Know - 03.29.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 03.29.2023
Early Start to Wildfire season in the State
Early Start to Wildfire season in the State
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
The DNR says more than a dozen grass fires have been reported around the state already this year
Wisconsin DNR reports increasing grass fires earlier than usual