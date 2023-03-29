NTC Alternative High School Students make Butterfly Benches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This spring, Sara’s Story Book Garden in Monk Botanical Gardens will be more colorful than ever. With the help of a grant from The Community Foundation, Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School is working to make bright butterfly benches.

Work is underway to move forward with a multi-phase project that honors a woman who dedicated her life to children.

Sara’s Storybook Garden is a passion project of the friends and family of Sara Quirt Sann. She was one of four people killed six years ago in a tragic shooting that rocked the Wausau area. Organizers said the gardens will be a whimsical place for children and those young at heart. The newest fixtures are near completion and will soon make their way to the garden.

One NTC college transition instructor at the alternative High School said the students wanted to be a part of a good cause.

“Our students end up beaming after they do this, they love that they can give back to the community,” said Nicole Ogstad, College Transition at NTC Alternative High School.

Twelve students are working hard to finish them up before mid-May. They had to learn a brand new technique with vertical welds. One student said it was challenging but something he’s been excited to try.

“It was fun doing the welding because I’ve always wanted to be a welder,” said Preston Hance, NTC Alternative High School student.

Hance added it felt good to make a positive impact while learning.

The goal is to have the benches finished and in the garden by May 11th. Phase two of the project will include garden sculptures of flowers and bugs for the new rainbow garden.

