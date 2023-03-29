News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NTC Alternative High School Students make Butterfly Benches

The benches were made by students at NTC Alternative High School
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This spring, Sara’s Story Book Garden in Monk Botanical Gardens will be more colorful than ever. With the help of a grant from The Community Foundation, Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School is working to make bright butterfly benches.

Work is underway to move forward with a multi-phase project that honors a woman who dedicated her life to children.

Sara’s Storybook Garden is a passion project of the friends and family of Sara Quirt Sann. She was one of four people killed six years ago in a tragic shooting that rocked the Wausau area. Organizers said the gardens will be a whimsical place for children and those young at heart. The newest fixtures are near completion and will soon make their way to the garden.

One NTC college transition instructor at the alternative High School said the students wanted to be a part of a good cause.

“Our students end up beaming after they do this, they love that they can give back to the community,” said Nicole Ogstad, College Transition at NTC Alternative High School.

Twelve students are working hard to finish them up before mid-May. They had to learn a brand new technique with vertical welds. One student said it was challenging but something he’s been excited to try.

“It was fun doing the welding because I’ve always wanted to be a welder,” said Preston Hance, NTC Alternative High School student.

Hance added it felt good to make a positive impact while learning.

The goal is to have the benches finished and in the garden by May 11th. Phase two of the project will include garden sculptures of flowers and bugs for the new rainbow garden.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill Police Chief releases new details about Tuesday’s large response
Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Teen found safe in Wood County following search using K9 and drones
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax

Latest News

Fullback Hunter Luepke does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University...
Spencer’s Hunter Luepke showcases his skills at NDSU’s Pro Day
In 2023 they researchers concluded civic infrastructure creates opportunities for civic...
Taylor County ranks in top-10 healthiest counties in the state
The benches were made by students at NTC Alternative High School
Butterfly benches will soon be added to Sara's Storybook Garden inside Monk Gardens
When the program ends pharmacies can still test for COVID but people will have to pay for tests
Wisconsin DHS ending its Community Testing Support Program in April