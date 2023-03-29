Milwaukee to host first ever World Burrito Eating Championships on April 6

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In celebration of National Burrito Day on April 6, national food chain QDOBA will be hosting the first-ever World Burrito Eating Championship near Fiserv Forum.

The event will be held on April 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Beer Garden in the Milwaukee Deer District, located at 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave. in Milwaukee.

The public is invited to watch burrito history be made as 10 professional eaters, including first-ranked and world-famous Joey Chestnut, compete to set a world record and become the World Burrito Eating Champion. The Burrito Champion will also receive a cash prize of $10,000.

Attendees will have the chance to watch their favorite competitive eaters consume as many QDOBA burritos as possible, plus enjoy music, free food samples, giveaways, activities, and more.

For those who can’t attend, the championship will also be live-streamed on QDOBA’s social media channels at 12 p.m. on the day of the event.

