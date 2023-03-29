News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ho-Chunk artist creates mural to honor Native American tribes

Mural at UWSP to honor Native American tribes.
Mural at UWSP to honor Native American tribes.(WSAW)
By Tom Zurawski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A mural is being painted in honor of the Native Americans buried on the grounds of UW-Stevens Point.

Christopher Sweet is a contemporary artist and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The mural on the side of the Dreyfus Center pays homage to the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Menominee Tribes.

“I collaborated with my cousin Dee Sweet. She created a poem for the mural and I was inspired by her words and the story of the ancestors that are here. So I created this mural,” said Sweet.

The project is part of UWSP’s effort to educate people about the tragedy that led to the burial of Native Americans.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms

Latest News

Wausau City Council discusses phase four of Athletic Park improvements
Wausau City Council discusses approval of Scott Street fencing project
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
The DNR says more than a dozen grass fires have been reported around the state already this year
Spring means the start of grass fire season in Wisconsin