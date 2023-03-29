Ho-Chunk artist creates mural to honor Native American tribes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A mural is being painted in honor of the Native Americans buried on the grounds of UW-Stevens Point.

Christopher Sweet is a contemporary artist and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The mural on the side of the Dreyfus Center pays homage to the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Ojibwe, and Menominee Tribes.

“I collaborated with my cousin Dee Sweet. She created a poem for the mural and I was inspired by her words and the story of the ancestors that are here. So I created this mural,” said Sweet.

The project is part of UWSP’s effort to educate people about the tragedy that led to the burial of Native Americans.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.