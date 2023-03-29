News and First Alert Weather App
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car

Troopers linked the suspect to the alleged luring through video surveillance and took him into custody. (WPXI, PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man is behind bars for allegedly luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her bike.

Keith Lilliock was reportedly working at a Dollar General in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, when police say he lured an 11-year-old girl. It was around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when Lilliock allegedly told the girl, who had been riding her bike, that he would drive her wherever she wanted after he closed the store that night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The criminal complaint says Lilliock told the 11-year-old to wait at a nearby gas station until then.

Once the victim was in the car, she told troopers that Lilliock touched her left leg and rubbed her inner thigh before he put his hand on her stomach under her shirt. She told police this happened until she asked to be taken to a friend’s house.

The girl’s grandmother reported her missing to state police. Authorities were able to find the 11-year-old by pinging her iPad to a location on Dell Way, where they were able to get her to safety.

Troopers were able to link Lilliock to the alleged luring through video surveillance. Police took him into custody at his second job at Online Stores.

When questioned by police, Lilliock said he told the 11-year-old that she could warm up in his car, and he drove her to his house so he could get $20 for gas and laundry.

Lilliock is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

