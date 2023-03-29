News and First Alert Weather App
Former Greenwood High School staff member to be sentenced in child sexual assault case

Dylan North, 26
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

In January, Dylan North, 26, pleaded no contest to sex assault of a student by school staff and was found guilty as a result. A count of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed, but will be considered during his sentencing hearing.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship On Oct. 21, 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence. North was placed on paid leave in November 2021. He resigned at the end of January 2022.

He began his employment with the district in 2019.

A sentencing hearing will be held at 3 p.m. in Clark County Circuit Court.

