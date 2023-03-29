First Alert Weather: Not so gentle like a lamb for the end of March

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more quiet weather day on tap this work week before we end the month of March and enter April like a lion.

Much cooler and breezier with highs near 30. Skies will feature sun and clouds (WSAW)

Make sure to wear an extra layer or two Wednesday. Expect breezier and cooler weather conditions. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s from north to south. Winds gusting out of the northwest up to 25 mph, which will make weather conditions feel cooler at times. Skies will feature a sun and cloud mixture for much of the day. Even colder overnight, a low near 10 under clear skies.

A widespread weather maker will track in by Thursday afternoon. Widespread rain, heavy at times, some thunderstorms and snow all possible from Thursday through Saturday (WSAW)

A lifting low pressure system arrives Thursday, pushing a warm front through the state. This will help bring high temperatures back into the 40s Thursday and Friday. However, the front is expected to trigger a widespread weather maker for much of the state. The type of precipitation will vary in different parts of the Badger State.

Rain, freezing rain, and snow to track in by Thursday evening centered over North Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Most areas can expect to see rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon or evening tracking in from the southwest. Areas over the north will be cooler, seeing more of a wintry mix featuring snow and freezing rain, likely setting up somewhere along or north of HWY 64. Rain could be heavy at times over North Central Wisconsin Thursday evening, especially for those under thunderstorms. Thunderstorm are not expected to be severe for North-Central region. Winds will be gusty and strong out of the south, southwest up to 25 mph sustained. Gustier within thunderstorms.

Widespread precipitation to fall over much of the state Thursday night. Snow to the north with some mixing, rain further south with possible thunderstorms (WSAW)

Expect widespread preciptation to continue through much of Friday. Rainfall and thunderstorms from overnight could create some issues for the morning commute Friday for areas who tend to see issues during rainfall type of events. Mixing of snow and freezing rain will still try to fall and accumulate over the far northern parts of the state during the morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, expected mostly widespread rainfall where temperatures allow.

Widespread rain to continue into Friday morning. Rain heavy at times. Some mixing over the far northern parts (WSAW)

Widespread heavy rainfall to continue throughout the day Friday over Central and Northern Wisconsin (WSAW)

Another chance for some thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening Friday over 3/4 of the state. We do not expect thunderstorms Friday to become severe over North Central Wisconsin, but areas over Southern Wisconsin have a chance for a few severe thunderstorm developments, during the afternoon or evening. Non-severe thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin will still pose localized flooding threats from heavy rainfall.

A general risk for non-severe thunderstorms to develop Thursday evening over North Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Storm Prediction Center puts parts of North Central Wisconsin under a general risk for non-severe thunderstorms Friday. Higher chance for severe storms to develop further south (WSAW)

Rainfall amounts over much of Central Wisconsin from Thursday through Friday evening will range from 1-2 inches in total. The heaviest rain likely tracking somewhere along and south of HWY 29. Make sure storm drains near your home are clear of debris to allow for rain to flow correctly.

Total rain accumulations anywhere from 1-2 inches from Thursday through end of Friday (WSAW)

Temperatures will cool down from Friday night through Saturday as a cold front slips in. Areas under widespread rainfall will see a switchover to widespread snowfall as the front passes through and ushers in colder air overnight. Snow continues through Saturday morning for the region, clearing out at some point during the day as the system tracks off to the east. Highs cooler, in the mid-30s.

Thunderstorms possible Friday night over Central Wisconsin. Snow starting over the Northwest with some freezing rain mix (WSAW)

Widespread snow continues into Saturday morning, clearing from NW to SE (WSAW)

Snow accumulations will be more of a wet type of snow. Accumulations higher over the Northern parts of the state due to cold air filtering in earlier allowing for snow accumulations to start at some point during Friday evening. Snow accumulations North of HWY 64 around 4-8 inches possible. Some ice accumulations will be underneath the snow accumulations. Areas south over Central Wisconsin, could see snow amounts ranging anyfrom from 1-4 inches. High confidence for those around the HWY 29 corridor to pick up a minimal of 2 inches of snow.

Accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Between 2-4 inches over Central Wisconsin. Higher amoutns up north (WSAW)

Likely drier for the second half of the weekend, Sunday. Partly sunny skies. Sunday or Monday could be when we hit our first 50-degree day of the season!

