Fire destroys popular Rhinelander restaurant

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular Rhinelander restaurant is under investigation. Crews responded to R&T’s Dinky Diner just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant was closed at that time and no one was injured.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the rear of the building. Rhinelander Fire Department said they were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. Nearby apartments were evacuated for safety reasons.

Six people were temporarily displaced due to power and gas being turned off to the units.

The Rhinelander Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pine Lake Fire Rescue, Pelican Fire and Rescue, the Red Cross, WPS, Oneida County EMS, and the Salvation Army provided assistance to Rhinelander Fire Department.

