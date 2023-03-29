News and First Alert Weather App
DNR now accepting contest submissions for 2024 state park and forest stickers

(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private, and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals, and/or plants in Wisconsin.

“The admission sticker design contest is a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers across the state to blend their artistic creativity and interest in our natural resources, and to see that creativity on hundreds of thousands of cars across the state,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management bureau director. “We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork. It’s always a pleasure to see the entries. It’s never an easy choice to pick just one design.”

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest, and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Materials for the 2024 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30.

Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design, and past sticker design winners are available here.

